Heartland Votes

Dry conditions this morning, thunderstorms by the evening

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. After an evening filled with thunderstorms we’re looking a bit drier for this morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the heartland. Conditions won’t stay dry for long as we will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm this evening. Winds will increase as well as storms make their way throughout the area moving towards the southeast. Active weather will calm down by late this evening and give us a dry starts to the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
1 dead after crash in New Madrid County
A 3-year-old that was declared missing in West Frankfort, Illinois, was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.
Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to...
13 people rescued from stuck elevator in Sikeston

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/2
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/2
Thunderstorms and warm temps for the 4th of July weekend
Thunderstorms and warm temps for the 4th of July weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/1/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 7/1/23