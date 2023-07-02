Dry conditions this morning, thunderstorms by the evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. After an evening filled with thunderstorms we’re looking a bit drier for this morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the heartland. Conditions won’t stay dry for long as we will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm this evening. Winds will increase as well as storms make their way throughout the area moving towards the southeast. Active weather will calm down by late this evening and give us a dry starts to the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.