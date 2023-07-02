Calmer start to the workweek ahead

Happy Sunday, Heartland, and after a long weekend of storms, it looks like we have a much drier night and start to the work week. Severe thunderstorm watches expire at 8 p.m., and the severe threat will be leaving evening as well. Overnight looks dry, with Monday morning seeing temperatures in the mid to high 60s to start. By the afternoon we will see temperatures climb back up into the low 90s. While we don’t have any triple digit temperatures for a while, it does look like it will be pretty humid throughout the week.

We have low chances for storms on Tuesday, and a slightly larger chance on Thursday. We should also see temperatures drop to the 80s by the end of the week, although humidity will be staying relatively high. The next weekend looks to have a calm start, before more thunderstorm chances roll in Sunday.

