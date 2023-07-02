Heartland Votes

Benefit for Veterans Nursing Home to be held in Marble Hill

The Benefit will include a BBQ as well as a bonfire on July 22
The Benefit will include a BBQ as well as a bonfire on July 22(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A benefit will be hosted for the Veterans Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau later this month.

Held at the Wild Angels Saloon in Marble Hill, the benefit will be held in memory of WWII Veterans and Recipient of Wall of Valor & Heartland Hero, W.C. Hogland. The benefit will take place on Saturday, July 22.

Gate opens at 6 p.m. and will go until midnight. Music starts at 8 p.m. with the Jeremiah Johnson Band playing at the benefit. Price for admission is $10 per person, and $5 for veterans. You must be 21 or older to attend the benefit.

Events at the benefit include camping, corn hole, and dancing. There will also be a bonfire and BBQ to eat, and it is Bring Your Own Drinks.

For any questions about the event, you can call 573-270-8691.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
1 dead after crash in New Madrid County
A 3-year-old that was declared missing in West Frankfort, Illinois, was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.
Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Latest News

A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on...
1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County
Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, June 1, after he...
Man arrested after chasing woman through store with handgun
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/2
Man arrested after chasing woman with gun