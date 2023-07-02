Benefit for Veterans Nursing Home to be held in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A benefit will be hosted for the Veterans Nursing Home in Cape Girardeau later this month.

Held at the Wild Angels Saloon in Marble Hill, the benefit will be held in memory of WWII Veterans and Recipient of Wall of Valor & Heartland Hero, W.C. Hogland. The benefit will take place on Saturday, July 22.

Gate opens at 6 p.m. and will go until midnight. Music starts at 8 p.m. with the Jeremiah Johnson Band playing at the benefit. Price for admission is $10 per person, and $5 for veterans. You must be 21 or older to attend the benefit.

Events at the benefit include camping, corn hole, and dancing. There will also be a bonfire and BBQ to eat, and it is Bring Your Own Drinks.

For any questions about the event, you can call 573-270-8691.

