3 arrested after parole compliance operation in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance...
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance operation that resulted in the arrests of Michael Carver (left), Jody Price (middle) and Samantha Brooks (right).(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Thursday, June 27, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-jurisdictional parole compliance operation that resulted in three arrests.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the goal of the operation was to ensure that those paroled from custody maintain compliance with the terms of their release and do not re-offend.

Through the operation, authorities found three individuals were found to have either violated the terms of their parole and/or probable cause was established to arrest them on additional charges.

Michael Carver was discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Carver was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Authorities found Jody Price to be in possession of methamphetamine, a firearm with a defaced serial number, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Price was cited for felon possession of firearm, methamphetamine delivery 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with defaced serial number and possession of controlled substance.

Samantha Brooks, who is not on parole, was discovered to be present and in possession of methamphetamine, a firearm with a defaced serial number, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. Brooks was cited for felon possession of a firearm, methamphetamine delivery 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with defaced serial number and possession of controlled substance.

All three subjects were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

