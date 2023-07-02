1 seriously injured in crash in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Whitewater, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday night.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on July 1 around 10:40 p.m., 42-year-old Richard Freeman was driving a 2007 Pontiac Torrent northbound on County Road 233, 1 mile north of Allenville.

The crash occurred as Freeman’s vehicle travelled off of the left side of roadway, overturning and ejecting Freeman who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Freeman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

