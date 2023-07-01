Thunderstorms and warm temps for the 4th of July weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning Heartland starting our weekend off on a drier note. We saw some passing thunderstorms mainly hanging out towards our northern counties. Conditions are going to stay fairly dry for this morning with the chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing by evening hours. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with sunny conditions warming up into the mid to upper 90s with the Heat index values as high as 108.

For this evening severe thunderstorms is still a possibility. Expect the biggest impacts to be damaging winds and large hail. Most of the heartland will be sitting in a enhanced risk, followed by a slight risk.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.