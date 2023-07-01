Structure fire in Dexter put out, building called a total loss

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on scene of a fire near the Dexter cemetery this afternoon.

The Dexter Fire Department received a call around 2:25 p.m. on June 30. According to Fire Chief, Don Seymore, the fire took place on the 200 block of Thrower street. There was a structure fire involving a two story home built in the 1920s.

Bloomfield and Bernie Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire but Chief Seymore said the home was a total loss. The fire was put out around 7:13 p.m., and no one was reported hurt.

