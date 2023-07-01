Power outages in the Heartland 7/1

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.

Crews are quickly restoring power.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 6:00 p.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 763 customers

Butler County: 722 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 208 customers

Carter County: 242 customers

Dunklin County: 5 customers

Madison County: 1,114 customers

Perry County: 221 customers

Reynolds County: 61 customers

Ripley County: 467 customers

Stoddard County: 524 customers

Wayne County: 1,390 customers

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 1,569 customers

Scott County: 7 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Franklin County: 8 customers

Jackson County: 38 customers

Jefferson County: 12 customers

Perry County: 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

Franklin County: 32 customers

Gallatin County: 1 customer

Jefferson County: 766 customers

Perry County: 12 customers

Randolph County: 22 customers

