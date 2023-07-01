Power outages in the Heartland 7/1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.
Crews are quickly restoring power.
The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 6:00 p.m.:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 763 customers
- Butler County: 722 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 208 customers
- Carter County: 242 customers
- Dunklin County: 5 customers
- Madison County: 1,114 customers
- Perry County: 221 customers
- Reynolds County: 61 customers
- Ripley County: 467 customers
- Stoddard County: 524 customers
- Wayne County: 1,390 customers
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 1,569 customers
- Scott County: 7 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Franklin County: 8 customers
- Jackson County: 38 customers
- Jefferson County: 12 customers
- Perry County: 2 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County: 32 customers
- Gallatin County: 1 customer
- Jefferson County: 766 customers
- Perry County: 12 customers
- Randolph County: 22 customers
