Heartland Votes

Power outages in the Heartland 7/1

Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland on July 1.

Crews are quickly restoring power.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 6:00 p.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 763 customers
  • Butler County: 722 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 208 customers
  • Carter County: 242 customers
  • Dunklin County: 5 customers
  • Madison County: 1,114 customers
  • Perry County: 221 customers
  • Reynolds County: 61 customers
  • Ripley County: 467 customers
  • Stoddard County: 524 customers
  • Wayne County: 1,390 customers

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 1,569 customers
  • Scott County: 7 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Franklin County: 8 customers
  • Jackson County: 38 customers
  • Jefferson County: 12 customers
  • Perry County: 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County: 32 customers
  • Gallatin County: 1 customer
  • Jefferson County: 766 customers
  • Perry County: 12 customers
  • Randolph County: 22 customers

