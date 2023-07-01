Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - A late police chase in Chester, Ill. ends in Breman and sends six people to three separate hospitals.

Around 9:20 p.m. on June 30, a vehicle was seen driving without their headlights on. An officer with the Herrin police turned on their emergency lights, causing the vehicle to take off and run through multiple intersections.

The pursuit was deactivated after the Herrin officer lost the vehicle around Route 151. However, the vehicle pulled out in front of a Steeleville officer who was in the area, causing pursuit to continue on Route 150 and onto Chester Road.

Around 9:30 p.m., the vehicle overcorrected and overturned. According to the Chester Police Department Chief, there were six occupants in the vehicle, with all being juveniles, excluding the driver.

The occupants were sent to hospitals in Chester, Carbondale and Sparta. According to the Chief, the worst injuries involved fractures.

