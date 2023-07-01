MISSING: Authorities searching for endangered 3-year-old in Franklin Co.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a missing toddler from West Frankfort, Illinois, who is considered to be endangered.

According to the Franklin Co. Emergency Management Agency, 3-year-old Wesley Yocum was last seen at his home on West 7th Street in West Frankfort.

Yocum is a male with blond hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds.

The toddler was last seen wearing black and green shorts, no shirt, no shoes and no socks. He is described as an active, happy child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to call 911 or local authorities immediately.

