Heartland Votes

Missing 3-year-old from Franklin Co. located

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a missing toddler from West Frankfort,...
Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a missing toddler from West Frankfort, Illinois, who is considered to be endangered.(Franklin County Emergency Management Agency)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Authorities in Franklin County have cancelled the missing toddler alert as the child has been found safe.

According to the Franklin Co. Emergency Management Agency, 3-year-old Wesley Yocum of West Frankfort was declared missing on July 1 and was considered endangered. However, Yocum has been located.

Yocum is a male with blond hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
1 dead after crash in New Madrid County
Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital
Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
Crews are on scene of a fire near the Dexter cemetery.
Structure fire in Dexter put out, building called a total loss
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Cape Girardeau starting Thursday, June 29 through July 1.
Budweiser Clydesdales in Cape Girardeau