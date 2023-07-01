Missing 3-year-old from Franklin Co. located

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Authorities in Franklin County have cancelled the missing toddler alert as the child has been found safe.

According to the Franklin Co. Emergency Management Agency, 3-year-old Wesley Yocum of West Frankfort was declared missing on July 1 and was considered endangered. However, Yocum has been located.

Yocum is a male with blond hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds.

