Heartland Votes

Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.(KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver was unloading the marble slabs Wednesday when the load became unstable and fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim worked for Unison Transport and was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now looking into what went wrong.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
More than 900 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
Pharmacy burned during protests around France
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Thirty-six dogs were rescued from a locked U-Haul trailer in 100-degree heat.
Caught on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued from extreme heat inside U-Haul