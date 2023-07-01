Heat and dry conditions affecting firework sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just off Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau, a mother-son duo at a metal shipping container are selling fireworks.

For the last 16 years of business, Patricia Vandyne has been a manager at Powder Monkey Fireworks, but she said this year is a little different.

“It’s the heat,” Vandyne said.

Triple digits and extreme heat advisories are what she said is impacting the business this year.

“Last year, we had a few people every hour but now this time we haven’t really seen anybody,” Vandyne said.

In Cape Girardeau, the city is under a no burn advisory. Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal, Drew St. John, broke down the difference between an advisory and a burn ban.

“When we put out the burn ban, you can’t burn, sticks leaves grass, anything like that, no burning whatsoever,” St. John said. “A burn advisory is basically when we take in the conditions with the drought, the wind, the heat, all that taken into consideration, we’re just asking you please don’t burn.”

With the Fourth of July right on Tuesday, St. John said that fireworks are currently allowed but they are keeping their eyes on it.

“As of right now, in the city of Cape Girardeau the fireworks we are still allowing to be set off, we’re monitoring the situation every day,” St. John said.

He explained that could change depending on the severity of the heat and drought. St. John also said when you plan to start fireworks, you should always have a hose or water nearby, and to use your best judgement.

St. John also recommended if you have a very dry yard, do not use fireworks or wet the ground beforehand.

You can find the full list of burn bans and burn advisories by clicking here.

