First Alert: Tracking rain, chance of severe weather this afternoon

(KFVS) - This morning, our northern counties may experience some rain showers, but most counties will remain dry until the afternoon hours, when a weather system will start to make its way into the Heartland.

Around 1:30 p.m., winds will start to pick up, and by 4 p.m., our western counties will start to see some rain from that weather system. We will see a chance of thunderstorms and hail around 6 p.m. when the system will be moving through Cape Girardeau, Marion and Mount Vernon.

Our eastern counties will see some heavy rain around 8 p.m., but the system will die down by early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay hot, in the mid to upper 90s, creating some humid conditions.

For Sunday morning, expect dry conditions to start your day, with temps in the low 70s. Our southeastern counties will experience some rain around 10 a.m., and again around 6 p.m.

