Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau mother reacts to Biden’s forgiveness plan being denied

If you have student loans, the Supreme Court has decided you're going to have to pay them back after a ruling against Biden's forgiveness plan
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have student loans, the Supreme Court has decided you're going to have to pay them back after a ruling against Biden's forgiveness plan.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden’s $400B plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans was turned down by a 6-3 vote.

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income.

Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

One Cape Girardeau mother, Elizabeth Barton, is still paying her debt back. She said that people like her could have really needed the assistance.

“You know, people like me, single parents, don’t have jobs, living on disability, I walk a mile with my kid to take her to the park, I might be able to have a car if I didn’t have student loan forgiveness. I have bills I have to pay on a regular basis and that’s one of them,” Barton said.

According to the president’s administration, 26 million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible.

