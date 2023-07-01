Acee’s “Give Back at the Pump” to support SEMO Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Acee’s gas station at the 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is giving back during the month of July.

According to a release from Southeast Missouri Pets, Acee’s “Give Back at the Pump” will donate a percentage of gasoline purchases at designated ‘Give Back’ pumps to SEMO Pets.

“Acee’s wants to support the communities which helps make our businesses thrive,” said Acee’s spokesperson Jenny Ariagno.

Ariagno said when you use a designated pump this month, know that you are helping to save a pet’s life.

SEMO Pets Executive Director Jenn Farmer said summer is a tough time for pets in general and an especially tough time for SEMO Pets, so they grateful for this support.

“Our shelter is at capacity from the springtime influx of kittens and puppies,” Farmer said. “Acee’s generosity assists us with the high cost of caring for the pets and all the medical costs involved in getting pets ready for adoption.”

For more information, contact Mary Burton with SEMO Pets at (573) 334-5837.

