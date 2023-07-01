Heartland Votes

Acee’s “Give Back at the Pump” to support SEMO Pets

Acee’s gas station at the 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is...
Acee’s gas station at the 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is giving back during the month of July.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Acee’s gas station at the 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is giving back during the month of July.

According to a release from Southeast Missouri Pets, Acee’s “Give Back at the Pump” will donate a percentage of gasoline purchases at designated ‘Give Back’ pumps to SEMO Pets.

“Acee’s wants to support the communities which helps make our businesses thrive,” said Acee’s spokesperson Jenny Ariagno.

Ariagno said when you use a designated pump this month, know that you are helping to save a pet’s life.

SEMO Pets Executive Director Jenn Farmer said summer is a tough time for pets in general and an especially tough time for SEMO Pets, so they grateful for this support.

“Our shelter is at capacity from the springtime influx of kittens and puppies,” Farmer said. “Acee’s generosity assists us with the high cost of caring for the pets and all the medical costs involved in getting pets ready for adoption.”

For more information, contact Mary Burton with SEMO Pets at (573) 334-5837.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Cassie Campbell says there is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with the main...
First Alert: Tracking storms this weekend