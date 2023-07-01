Heartland Votes

6-year-old found safe after police search

(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A six-year-old boy was found safe after he was abducted Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 19-year-old Denzel Lara and the boy were found in Butler County, Missouri Saturday night.

Lara is now in police custody.

The Jonesboro Police Department was searching for a six-year-old boy who was abducted by Lara.

According to JPD, the two were seen near the 2400 block of East Matthews in Jonesboro. Later Saturday evening police located the vehicle on a camera system in Pocahontas.

