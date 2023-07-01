Heartland Votes

3-year-old found unresponsive in swimming pool in West Frankfort, Ill.

A 3-year-old juvenile that was declared missing in West Frankfort has been found dead in a...
A 3-year-old juvenile that was declared missing in West Frankfort has been found dead in a swimming pool.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A 3-year-old juvenile that was declared missing in West Frankfort has been found dead in a swimming pool.

The West Frankfort Police Department received a called on July 1 around 12:55 p.m. that 3-year-old was missing from his residence. Officers responded to the residence and spoke with the parents before searching the area.

Around 2:39 p.m., the juvenile was located in the swimming pool of a neighboring residence. The juvenile was unresponsive and emergency personnel immediately began performing CPR. The juvenile was transported to Franklin Hospital in Benton, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The case is considered open and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502.

