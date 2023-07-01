Heartland Votes

13 people rescued from stuck elevator in Sikeston

Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to...
Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to 13 subjects stuck in an elevator, between the second and third floor(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - 13 people who were stuck in an elevator at a hotel in Sikeston have been rescued.

According to a Facebook post from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at Hampton Inn on July 1. Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to 13 subjects stuck in an elevator, between the second and third floor.

Several attempts were made to try and correct the stalled elevator, but they were to no success. Due to the long response time for the elevator company, Sikeston Officers implemented all safety measures and entered the elevator shaft.

Roughly 45 minutes after arriving on scene, Officers were able to safely free all occupants from the elevator. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
1 dead after crash in New Madrid County
Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Authorities in Franklin County have cancelled the missing toddler alert as the child has been...
Missing 3-year-old from Franklin Co. located
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
1 dead after crash in New Madrid County
Chester police chase.
Police chase in Chester leads to 6 people sent to hospital