1 dead after crash in New Madrid County

One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash in New Madrid County, Missouri, on Saturday morning, July 1 at 6 a.m.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 34-year-old Fabian Henderson, of Lilbourn, Mo., was going northbound on Route MM, just 3 miles north of Lilbourn.

The report says the crash occurred as Henderson’s vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and ejected Henderson, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

