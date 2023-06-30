Verizon outage affects western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Fiber cuts in Evansville, Indiana has caused a service outage for Verizon customers in parts of western Kentucky on June 29.

Facebook posts by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office have released an update on the Verizon outages that are impacting their areas. Both accounts shared an update from Verizon.

According to the update from Verizon, fiber cuts have caused a disruption in service for customers in and around the Evansville area. Verizon engineers are working with third-party fiber provider to get service restored.

Customers impacted by the outage are suggested to enable Wi-Fi calling on their cell phones so that they are able to make and receive calls until service is restored. 911 calls can still go through as long as any signal from any carrier is available.

