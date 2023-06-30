Heartland Votes

Strong to severe storms possible tonight into the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 6/30/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. There is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with main threat being damaging wind gusts and large hail. Overnight into early Saturday morning, the chance for severe weather increases to an enhanced risk, expecting more widespread severe thunderstorms. Depending on the overnight showers and cloud coverage, this could alter the morning timing for showers and storms.

Saturday early afternoon, there seems to be a small break in the activity, which will allow those temperatures to reach back into the upper 90s. As of right now, a widespread round of showers and thunderstorms expected by 2pm tomorrow afternoon in SE Missouri and will continue east across the Heartland through the early evening. Main threat with these storms will be very gusty winds, large hail, and possible flash flooding. Saturday around 8pm, conditions seem to calm down for the evening before another round of storms develop Sunday morning.

