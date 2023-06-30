Heartland Votes

Springfield organization parking lot ruined from donuts and burnouts

Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Surveillance video on Monday night captured nearly 30 cars and 50 people gathered in the Springfield Workshop Foundation parking lot, where they spent hours doing donuts and burnouts.

Employees like Lisa McAninch, the Workshop’s Special Project Coordinator, noticed tire marks all over the parking lot when they came into work the next morning and checked security camera footage.

“Lots of asphalt on the parking lot. All of our stripes had damage. So the parking areas were not clear and specified. You could see that someone had done some major donuts,” McAninch said.

The video showed dozens of cars and many men parking in the lot near 8 p.m. while it was still daylight. The group then began circling around doing donuts and burnouts. People were hanging out of car windows and sunroofs while others stood nearby taking what looked to be videos on their phones.

The parking lot appeared to have cleared out at about 8:44 p.m. But by 9 p.m., the group returned. The Springfield Police Department confirmed that police went to the parking lot to disperse the group twice that night. The first time the group was there, but the second time it wasn’t.

The Springfield Workshop Foundation said it can’t just leave the parking lot in that shape, but it is a non-profit, so the funds to fix it will have to possibly come out of one of the programs.

“We work with people with developmental disabilities, and they need to have defined areas and be able to see. The ones that do drive they need to know that’s a parking space. The buses pick them up and drop them off in that parking lot, so we need them to be able to see those areas so that they’re safe,” McAninch said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

Aaron Bales with the Gibson Center demonstrated how easy it is to use Narcan.
Cape Girardeau outreach centers provides free Narcan and certification to community
Free Narcan for Community in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Outdoor workers taking extra precautions in the extreme heat
Budweiser Clydesdale continue summer tour in Cape Girardeau
Crews are on scene of a fire near the Dexter cemetery.
Dexter Fire Department on scene of fire near cemetery