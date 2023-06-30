Springfield organization parking lot ruined from donuts and burnouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Surveillance video on Monday night captured nearly 30 cars and 50 people gathered in the Springfield Workshop Foundation parking lot, where they spent hours doing donuts and burnouts.

Employees like Lisa McAninch, the Workshop’s Special Project Coordinator, noticed tire marks all over the parking lot when they came into work the next morning and checked security camera footage.

“Lots of asphalt on the parking lot. All of our stripes had damage. So the parking areas were not clear and specified. You could see that someone had done some major donuts,” McAninch said.

The video showed dozens of cars and many men parking in the lot near 8 p.m. while it was still daylight. The group then began circling around doing donuts and burnouts. People were hanging out of car windows and sunroofs while others stood nearby taking what looked to be videos on their phones.

The parking lot appeared to have cleared out at about 8:44 p.m. But by 9 p.m., the group returned. The Springfield Police Department confirmed that police went to the parking lot to disperse the group twice that night. The first time the group was there, but the second time it wasn’t.

The Springfield Workshop Foundation said it can’t just leave the parking lot in that shape, but it is a non-profit, so the funds to fix it will have to possibly come out of one of the programs.

“We work with people with developmental disabilities, and they need to have defined areas and be able to see. The ones that do drive they need to know that’s a parking space. The buses pick them up and drop them off in that parking lot, so we need them to be able to see those areas so that they’re safe,” McAninch said.

