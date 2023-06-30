Queen tribute band to perform in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Queen tribute band will be performing in Jackson this weekend.

On July 2, “Celebrating Queen” will offering a free concert at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell at 6:30 p.m. The group created a non-profit called “The Everybody Sings Project,” which tours schools and teaches the physical and mental health benefits of belting on Bohemian Rhapsody.

Front man, Joe Archambeault, also known as JJ Midnight, said his shows are about singing the favorites, not just for fun, but also for your health.

”Lung function, memory, depression, it’s good for all of those things,” Archambeault said. “Then here I go, I get in a car accident - I almost get killed. I get hit by an SUV on my bicycle and get brain injuries. If it weren’t for singing, I don’t know if I would be here today or singing in Jackson this week.”

On the following Tuesday, the City of Jackson will be holding a day of events on the Fourth of July.

