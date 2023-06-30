Heartland Votes

Paducah man charged with drug trafficking

David Robinson Jr. was arrested and charged for Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a...
David Robinson Jr. was arrested and charged for Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a Synthetic Drug, No registration plates, and No rearview mirror(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop this afternoon.

On June 29, around 3:46 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped on Bridge Street in Paducah and was believed to have been involved in illegal drug activity.

The registration plates on the vehicle had been cancelled for the owner failing to maintain insurance on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old David Robinson Jr. of Paducah, was observed attempting to hide items before his vehicle came to a complete stop.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office narcotic detection K-9, Bobi, alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During a probably cause search, detectives located almost 21 grams of Crack Cocaine, several bags of synthetic Marijuana, other evidence indicative of drug trafficking and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Detectives continued their investigation and obtained a search warrant for a storage unit that had been rented to Robinson on Benton Road in June. During a search of the unit, detectives seized several more bags of synthetic Marijuana packaged for sale and assorted drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Robinson had four prior convictions for trafficking in Cocaine. Robinson is also on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for a prior McCracken County rape conviction.

Robinson has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense, Trafficking in a Synthetic Drug, No registration plates, and No rearview mirror.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill

Latest News

The Budweiser Clydesdale at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau on Thursday evening, June 29.
Budweiser Clydesdales in Cape Girardeau
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
Volunteers deliver food and check on the seniors in the extreme heat.
Cape Girardeau Senior Center does wellness checks in extreme heat
Budweiser Clydesdales at the library in Cape Girardeau