Paducah man charged with drug trafficking

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop this afternoon.

On June 29, around 3:46 p.m., detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped on Bridge Street in Paducah and was believed to have been involved in illegal drug activity.

The registration plates on the vehicle had been cancelled for the owner failing to maintain insurance on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old David Robinson Jr. of Paducah, was observed attempting to hide items before his vehicle came to a complete stop.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office narcotic detection K-9, Bobi, alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During a probably cause search, detectives located almost 21 grams of Crack Cocaine, several bags of synthetic Marijuana, other evidence indicative of drug trafficking and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Detectives continued their investigation and obtained a search warrant for a storage unit that had been rented to Robinson on Benton Road in June. During a search of the unit, detectives seized several more bags of synthetic Marijuana packaged for sale and assorted drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Robinson had four prior convictions for trafficking in Cocaine. Robinson is also on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for a prior McCracken County rape conviction.

Robinson has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense, Trafficking in a Synthetic Drug, No registration plates, and No rearview mirror.

