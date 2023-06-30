Outdoor workers take precautions in the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency rooms are dealing with heat related injuries.

According to Southeast Health, they’ve already treated a handful of people.

While you’re urged to stay indoors and out of the heat, some people don’t have a choice.

“It’s about as hot as I’ve ever had to work in it,” Nathan Rees said. Rees and his crew are from Nip Kelley Construction Company.

They have been working on this project in Capaha Park for more than a year.

“It’s a storm water detention system, this is the first time the city of Cape has ever used this system,” Rees said.

They’re in the home stretch, but this particular part of the project isn’t easy.

“We knew this was gonna be a hard job to do anyway so the weather just added another factor that we really didn’t need,” Rees said.

And like many of us, they’re not fans of the excessive heat.

“We’re all ready to be done with it,” Rees said.

Rees said they’re taking plenty of time to rest throughout the day.

“Take several breaks try to stop once about every hour and let everybody cool off a little bit,” he said.

They even made schedule changes to stay safe during dangerous triple-digital heat.

“The guys have been starting before daylight,” Rees said. “We’ve been starting anywhere from 5-5:30 in the morning trying to get out here and do as much as we can.”

But that only helps so much. By 11 a.m. temperatures were already in the upper 90s. So, Rees’ crew is being careful in the heat.

“Try to keep our water jugs and try to keep everybody hydrated as much as possible,” he added.

And even though their job requires sweat and special sun hats, they’re still happy to do it.

“I mean we get to do a lot of different things, and work around different places, and the weather is always a factor whether it’s the rain or it’s the heat, but for the most part we enjoy it,” Rees said.

If you do have to go out in the heat, that crew is a good example. Take lots of breaks, drink lots of water and go back inside when you can.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.