National Corvette Museum debuts new exhibit celebrating 70 years of Corvette

Heartland Votes

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is gearing up to debut their newest exhibit “An American Love Affair: 70 years of Corvette.”

The exhibit will be in the museum’s Skydome, which will be reimagined to tell the Corvette’s 70-year history.

Guests can look forward to displays of iconic Corvettes throughout the ages restored by the National Corvette Restorers Society alongside artifacts that showcase the love affair between America and the luxury sports car.

“We’ll have a few surprises in there, one is the Autopia Disney Corvette,” said Curator and Exhibits Manager Bob Bubnis. “That is a C1 Corvette that came out of Disneyland, and what is the National Corvette Museum if not a Disneyland for Corvette people?”

Bubnis hopes the exhibit won’t just educate guests on the history of the vehicles, but also inspire them to become part of it.

“Because it took artists, it took engineers, it took people in marketing, it took people in racing, it took people in all these different disciplines to write this amazing 70 years story,” Bubnis said. “We just hope that some of the people who walk through here will be the people writing that story in the future.”

The exhibit will also debut a “Skywall,” an 8-foot tall, 300-foot-long LED wall that will encircle the room providing guests with an immersive experience.

Guests can visit the exhibit beginning Friday June 30.

