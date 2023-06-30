Kennett man sentenced on machine gun charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man is sentenced to two years in federal prison for selling a device that can convert a Glock pistol into a machine gun.

According to federal prosecutors, 22-year-old Cole Campbell pleaded guilty back in March to selling an auto sear, also known as a “Glock switch,” to a confidential informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The sting happened on October 12, 2022.

Prosecutors said Campbell admitted he had removed the device from his own gun, knew it worked and had a video of it in operation.

Court papers stated he also offered to sell more of the devices.

Campbell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 28.

Prosecutors explain the auto sear device converts a semi-automatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic firearm.

Glock switches alone, even if not attached to a firearm, are defined as a machine gun under federal law.

