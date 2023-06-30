Indiana man sentenced to 80 years in prison in connection with southern Ill. shooting death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Indiana man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a southern Illinois shooting death.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Treyaveon D. Massie, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday, June 29 to a combined 80 years in prison.

This was in connection with the death of 46-year-old Cadias D. Jackson of rural Mount Vernon, Illinois in September 2022.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man shot at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on North Illinois Highway 37 in Dix. Officers found Jackson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire were arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death.

