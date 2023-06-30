I-55 closed following semi wreck
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - I-55 northbound has been closed after a traffic accident this evening.
Around 6:00 p.m. on June 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received a report of a traffic accident involving a semi tractor trailer. The accident occurred around Exit 104, and I-55 northbound was closed off following the incident.
According to the MSHP, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
