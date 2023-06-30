Heartland Votes

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Our far eastern counties are under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe storms this afternoon...
First Alert: Dangerously hot, humid with a few strong to severe storms possible

Latest News

Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Actor Alan Arkin dies at age 89
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights
The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt...
AMBER ALERT issued out of Belleville canceled after child is found safe