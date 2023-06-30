Heartland Votes

Heat and dry conditions effecting firework sales

More and more burn bans and burn advisories keep popping up across the Heartland as the Fourth of July approaches
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just off Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau, a mother-son duo at a metal shipping container are selling fireworks.

For the last 16 years of business, Patricia Vandyne has been a manager at Powder Monkey Fireworks, but she said this year is a little different.

“It’s the heat,” Vandyne said.

Triple digits and extreme heat advisories are what she said is impacting the business this year.

“Last year, we had a few people every hour but now this time we haven’t really seen anybody,” Vandyne said.

In Cape Girardeau, the city is under a no burn advisory. Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal, Drew St. John, broke down the difference between an advisory and a burn ban.

“When we put out the burn ban, you can’t burn, sticks leaves grass, anything like that, no burning whatsoever,” St. John said. “A burn advisory is basically when we take in the conditions with the drought, the wind, the heat, all that taken into consideration, we’re just asking you please don’t burn.”

With the Fourth of July right on Tuesday, St. John said that fireworks are currently allowed but they are keeping their eyes on it.

“As of right now, in the city of Cape Girardeau the fireworks we are still allowing to be set off, we’re monitoring the situation every day,” St. John said.

He explained that could change depending on the severity of the heat and drought. St. John also said when you plan to start fireworks, you should always have a hose or water nearby, and to use your best judgement.

St. John also recommended if you have a very dry yard, do not use fireworks or wet the ground beforehand.

You can find the full list of burn bans and burn advisories by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill

Latest News

Fiber cuts in Evansville, Indiana has caused a service outage for Verizon customers in parts of...
Verizon outage affects western Kentucky
Heating impacting firework sales heading into dry 4th of July
I-55 northbound has been closed after a traffic accident on June 29.
I-55 closed following semi wreck
David Robinson Jr. was arrested and charged for Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a...
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking