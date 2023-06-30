Heartland Votes

Fort Leonard Wood staff sergeant indicted in death of child at a daycare in 2019

Kevin Long/Greene County Jail
Kevin Long/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a U.S. Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Leonard Wood for killing a two-year-old child.

Kevin Long, 40, was charged in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, June 27. That indictment was unsealed and made public today following Long’s arrest and initial court appearance. Long remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on July 6.

The federal indictment alleges that on Nov. 6, 2019, Long physically assaulted a two-year-old child, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” as part of a pattern and practice of assault against a child. Long killed Jane Doe, the indictment says, by blunt force injuries in the perpetration of child abuse. Jane Doe was being cared for by Long and his wife in a daycare she operated out of their home on Fort Leonard Wood.

Under federal law, murder committed in the perpetration of child abuse is murder in the first degree.

Long also is charged with one count of making a false statement. Long allegedly told authorities during the murder investigation that he was unaware of Army regulations that restricted the operation of a daycare at Fort Leonard Wood.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ami Harshad Miller and Shannon T. Kempf. It was investigated by the United States Army – Criminal Investigation Division, the St. Robert, Mo., Police Department, and the Missouri Department of Social Services.

