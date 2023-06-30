Heartland Votes

Former Jefferson Co., Ill. Housing Authority executive director sentenced, used more than $20K in funds for personal expenses

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A former executive director of the Jefferson County Housing Authority was sentenced to federal prison for using funds for personal expenses.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, 53-year-old Thomas J. Upchurch was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $20,150 in restitution back to the housing authority, and he will serve one year of supervised release.

According to court documents, Upchurch linked the housing authority’s credit card to his personal Amazon account and made nearly 300 inappropriate charges for personal items. Over a three-year period, the charges totaled more than $20,000.

To conceal the fraud, Upchurch blocked the members of JCHA’s Board of Commissioners from reviewing his spending records.

Upchurch was charged with one count of conversion of federal funds due to the JCHA’s funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The housing authority serves 712 residents over 425 housing units in Mount Vernon, Dix, Ina, Waltonville and Woodlawn.

According to the release, members of the Jefferson County Board appoint JCHA’s Board of Commissioners who then appoint an executive director to oversee its operations.

The FBI Springfield Field Office conducted the investigation with help from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft prosecuted the case.

