First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Today will likely be a bit hotter than Thursday as there’s less chance of thunderstorms and clouds brushing the area early. There will be a slight chance of storms again today, but probably not until later. That should allow more of the region to hit or exceed 100° today. Heat index numbers will likely top out near 110 once again. We are outlooked for a slight risk of severe again today, especially along and east of the Mississippi River. Heat Warnings and Advisories remain in effect.

Changes develop over the weekend as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the northwest. Temps will begin to moderate but rain/storm chances gradually increase. There could even be a thunderstorm or two overnight….but a better chance develops Saturday afternoon and evening. SPC has much of the region in a level 3 risk of severe…with damaging winds the greatest threat. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the 90s. Sunday will still have a chance of showers and storms, but with less heat and humidity. Next week will be more typical for early July, which means seasonably hot and humid with isolated storms possible. This includes Tuesday the 4th.

