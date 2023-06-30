Heartland Votes

First Alert: Another day of excessive heat, storm chances

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 6/30
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Excessive heat and humidity continues today.

It will likely be a bit hotter than Thursday with highs at or above 100 degrees.

Heat index numbers will likely top out near 110 degrees, once again.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect through 8 p.m.

We are also outlooked for a slight risk of severe again today, especially along and east of the Mississippi River.

Temperatures will begin to moderate over the weekend, but rain and storm chances gradually increase.

There could even be a thunderstorm or two overnight, but better chances develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Strong to severe storms are possible.

Much of the Heartland is under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe storms. The greatest threat is hail and damaging winds.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 90s.

Rain and storm chances stick around Sunday, but with less heat and humidity.

Next week will be more typical for early July.

It will be seasonably hot and humid with isolated storms possible. This includes Tuesday, the Fourth of July holiday.

