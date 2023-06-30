Heartland Votes

Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an overdose of drugs. (Source: WJAC)
By Brock Owens, WJAC
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - The death of a Pennsylvania police officer by a drug overdose is under investigation.

West Hills Police Sergeant Michael Beblar, 40, died on June 13 from cardiac arrest as a result of an overdose. Officials said a toxicology report found fentanyl, hydrocodone and xylazine in his body.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said his death was a result of him stealing and ingesting illegal drugs from a department evidence locker.

According to District Attorney Greg Neugebaur, investigators found drugs that were evidence from current and past cases in Beblar’s personal items.

“I think it’s safe to say this wasn’t a one-off occurrence. How long it was going on? Frankly, we’ll never know,” Neugebaur said.

Pennsylvania State Police officials said they’re investigating the West Hills Police Department concerning its evidence-holding protocol.

Authorities in the state said the incident comes as a shock to those who knew Beblar.

“The Beblar family has been extremely gracious throughout this process. They have expressed shock and surprise at his apparent drug usage. They are clearly a very strong family,” Neugebaur said.

The county DA said nine active cases are currently missing evidence or were tampered with.

Neugebaur added that it does not appear Beblar received drugs from sources outside of the police department.

Copyright 2023 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois,...
Former Jefferson Co., Ill. Housing Authority executive director sentenced, used more than $20K in funds for personal expenses
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans