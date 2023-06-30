Heartland Votes

Cardinals recall James Naile from AAA Memphis ahead of series against New York Yankees

Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - James Naile will be back in the bullpen with St. Louis starting Friday night against the New York Yankees.

The Cardinals recalled Naile from AAA Memphis Friday afternoon. Pitcher Jake Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list in a concurrent roster move.

The move comes after Naile spent two games with St. Louis during the London Series against Chicago as part of a three-player taxi squad.

Naile’s last appearance with the Cardinals came on May 15 against Milwaukee.

