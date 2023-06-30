Carbondale Warming Center to reduce open hours

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A local cooling center is having to cut back on the hours it’s open. Leaders call it devastating in this triple-digit heat.

The Carbondale Warming Center is going from an all day facility to a 12 hour center. Carmalita Cahill, Executive Director Carbondale Warming Center, said that during this summer heat, it is a big issue.

“It’s very difficult because now instead of being part of the solution, we almost feel like we’re a little bit part of the problem,” said Cahill.

The Carbondale Warming Center has operated as a 24 hour cooling center during the heat. But due to financial issues in the community and people they partner with, the Center is going from serving all day to just 12 hours.

“I’m concerned about the effect that that’s going to have on folks for how far they’ve come. You know, I don’t want them to feel we’re giving up on them because we’re not. And I don’t feel our community is either,” said Cahill

The Warming Center provides meals, a place to sleep, shower and cool off from the Heat. Alecxander Cahill, a staff member at Carbondale Warming Center, said that some of the things they provide are needed by other people.

“I mean if you’re home and somebody came up to you and told you for 12 hours today you can’t be in here, you can’t have your AC, your basic survivalist needs, water, food, shower,” said Cahill. “Simple things that everyday we can take for granted and then you all of a sudden have half the window to get that in. And even at that things that you take for granted aren’t promised.”

According to leaders at the Warming Center, it cost about $7,000 weekly to run the facility. The center is hoping for donations to help keep their doors open.

While there are other facilities in the Carbondale area people can get out of the heat, leaders at the warming center say this is the only place some can go.

“We have plenty of people that have no more resources they can turn too. We have people that are here because this is their last chance and after your last chance I don’t know what comes next,” said Cahill.

The hours will change this upcoming Wednesday, July 5. They will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. But the entire staff at the warming center just wants to continue to serve the community.

“We want them to still have that safe place, that anchor. Cause If you don’t have an anchor you get tossed around in the storm and for the past 3 years we’ve been the anchor for a lot of people in this community. And we’d like to continue being that anchor for them,” said Cahill.

If you are wanting to donate to the Carbondale Warming Center, you can find the link here.

