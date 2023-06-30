Heartland Votes

Carbondale police investigating property damage

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several reports of Criminal Damage to...
The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several reports of Criminal Damage to Property occurring between the last few days.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several reports of Criminal Damage to Property occurring between the last few days.

Between June 27 and June 30, five incidents of property damage occurred between midnight at 5 a.m. Four of the incidents occurred at law firms and involved damaging property with rocks or pieces of concrete.

The most recent incident involved damage to a retail store. The suspect has been captured on surveillance video. They were wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat, and hiking-style boots or shoes.

The incidents are believed to be related. The investigation is active and ongoing. If you know anything about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

A Queen tribute band will be performing in Jackson this weekend.
Queen tribute band to perform in Jackson, Mo.
Crews are taking breaks and drinking lots of water to get through their work day.
Outdoor workers take precautions in the heat
Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery,...
3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision
A Queen tribute band will be performing in Jackson this weekend.
Queen tribute band promotes health benefits of singing in Jackson