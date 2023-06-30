Carbondale police investigating property damage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several reports of Criminal Damage to Property occurring between the last few days.

Between June 27 and June 30, five incidents of property damage occurred between midnight at 5 a.m. Four of the incidents occurred at law firms and involved damaging property with rocks or pieces of concrete.

The most recent incident involved damage to a retail store. The suspect has been captured on surveillance video. They were wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat, and hiking-style boots or shoes.

The incidents are believed to be related. The investigation is active and ongoing. If you know anything about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

