Cape Girardeau outreach centers provides free Narcan and certification to community

Narcan nasal spray can reverse the affects of an overdose and knowing when and how to use it can be vital
By Madison Steward
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “We just think that it is something that should be in every first aid kit because you never know.”

Aaron Bales with the Gibson Center is talking about Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

“Somebody could be drugged at a restaurant, it could be a college athlete who hurts themselves at practice and doesn’t remember if they took their pain medicine and takes a double dose, it could be anyone.”

Bales demonstrated how simple this spray is to use.

“So this box we have right here is our intranasal form, it’s super easy. If you flip open the front panel, it has a three step guide, the acronym we always tell people is Peel Place Press,” Bales explained.

The Gibson Center partnered with CoNEXTion Street Outreach Center to hand out free Narcan on Friday afternoon at the CoNEXTion Street Outreach Center. The two organizations had 200 doses of the spray to give out.

Laci Poole is program manager with CoNEXTion. She said her center works directly with young people in need.

“CoNEXTion is an outreach program for at-risk youth, runaway, homeless.” said Poole.

“The goal is to go out to the streets, meet them where they are at, not expect anything, but to provide them with the essentials they need,” she added.

Bales said he wants everyone to consider Narcan a needed medicine they should keep on hand.

“I think we think of Narcan and overdose as something that happens to people with addiction, but it can happen to anyone,” he added.

If you’re interested in getting Narcan. You can reach out to the Gibson Center at 573-334-5513.

