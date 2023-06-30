Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish clinch Prospect League first half Prairie Land Division title, home playoff game

Cape Catfish clinch first half division title, playoff berth
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite four losses in their last four games entering Thursday, the Cape Catfish clinched the Prospect League first half Prairie Land Division title.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Catfish’s record stood at 19-6, best in the Prospect League, and officially out of reach for the second place Jackson Rockabillys and Thrillville Thrillbillies with only four games remaining in the League’s first half schedule ending Sunday.

The Prospect League divides their season into two halves. The first half winners from each division host a one-game division championship against the second half winners.

The Catfish will host a playoff game at Capaha Field on Aug. 7.

Cape also continued their regular season action on Thursday night with an 8-5 win over Thrillville.

The Catfish scored five runs in the sixth inning. In the ninth the Thrillbillies scored three times then loaded the bases, Cape put out the flame on Thrillville’s rally.

It was win number 20 on the season for the Catfish.

