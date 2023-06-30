Heartland Votes

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Our far eastern counties are under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe storms this afternoon...
First Alert: Dangerously hot, humid with a few strong to severe storms possible

Latest News

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Cape Girardeau starting Thursday, June 29 through July 1.
Budweiser Clydesdales in Cape Girardeau
MyndVR aims to help older adults with their cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical wellbeing.
Senior care facility gives residents VR headsets to do the things they never got to
24-year-old Treyaveon D. Massie, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday, June 29 to a...
Indiana man sentenced to 80 years in prison in connection with southern Ill. shooting death
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future