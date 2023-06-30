Heartland Votes

Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.

According to troopers, the 1-year-old boy was found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers issued the alert Friday afternoon after a suspect with a handgun reportedly abducted the baby from a home on South Martin Luther King Drive in Hayti Heights.

