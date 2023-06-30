3rd person arrested in connection with shooting in Bollinger Co. subdivision

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Bollinger County subdivision.

Peyton L. Hahs, 18, of Jackson, Mo., was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Hahs was taken into custody on Friday, June 20 after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, June 5, they began investigating a report of a male with a gunshot wound at a subdivision on Highway 34 East near Marble Hill.

Levi Fortner and Christian Knotts were previously arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Deputies say Fortner, Knotts and Hahs remain in custody.

