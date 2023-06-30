Heartland Votes

2 arrested in connection with garage burglary in rural Franklin County, Ill.

Jayma M. Rich, 42, (left) and Samuel L. Sweet, 29, (right) both of West Frankfort, are accused...
Jayma M. Rich, 42, (left) and Samuel L. Sweet, 29, (right) both of West Frankfort, are accused of stealing numerous tools and other miscellaneous items from a garage in rural Franklin County, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A burglary investigation in rural Franklin County, Illinois leads to the arrest of a West Frankfort man and woman.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called on Friday, June 16 to a report of burglary/theft at a garage.

Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were reportedly taken.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation led them to a home in West Frankfort where it was believed the stolen property was being kept.

During a search of the home, investigators said they found numerous items reported stolen.

Samuel L. Sweet, 29, and Jayma M. Rich, 42, were both at the home and arrested.

Both were booked into the Franklin County Jail and charged with theft and identity theft.

Rich’s bond was set at $20,000 and she has since bonded out.

Sweet remains at the jail on $40,000 bond.

