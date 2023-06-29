Tracking extreme heat conditions and the chance for rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight will be mostly clear with evening lows dropping to the upper 70s. An active weather pattern expected for the weekend, tracking those extreme heat conditions and the chance for rain. Tomorrow will be another very hot and humid day with high temperatures reaching those 100s again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible primarily in western KY and SO IL. Majority of the Heartland will stay dry Friday accompanied by a slight breeze from the south.

Our next system arrives on Saturday creating the chance for some widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms to occur Saturday evening into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s for Saturday before dropping slightly to lower 90s for Sunday afternoon. After the storms roll out Sunday morning, the Heartland should remain dry and partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening.

