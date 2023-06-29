Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois seeing effect of Canadian wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Throughout southern Illinois, the effects of the Canadian wildfires can be seen in the air quality.

According to the Head of Fire Management for the Shawnee National Forest Scott Christ, the Canadian wildfires are in very remote areas that are hard to reach.

Christ says the fires are hot enough and producing enough smoke that it’s getting into the atmosphere and moving with the wind.

He said it’s difficult in that region to build a fire line to keep things safe and without rain or snow to put them out, it will continue to be an issue.

“And so even though they prioritize which ones to attack just like we do, they couldn’t catch them all and some of them are really big and what’s going to put them out is winter,” Christ said. “Now they’ll probably slow down at some point as they eventually get rainy weather and things like that.”

Christ says the National Forest Service does have firefighters in Canada working to help extinguish these fires, and they have been there for at least a month.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

Fireworks typically light up the sky around the Fourth of July holiday in Perry County, but...
Perry County residents discuss holiday firework risk after 20-acre fire
After digging up a 1930s-ear slot machine, a family heirloom, Mizzou grad Andrew Labit decided...
Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel
The Mississippi River currently sits at 9.3 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
Street Level Organizer Cynthia Dugard said the homeless community needs extra attention during...
Cape Girardeau non-profit works to help homeless community during extreme heat