Southern Illinois seeing effect of Canadian wildfires

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Throughout southern Illinois, the effects of the Canadian wildfires can be seen in the air quality.

According to the Head of Fire Management for the Shawnee National Forest Scott Christ, the Canadian wildfires are in very remote areas that are hard to reach.

Christ says the fires are hot enough and producing enough smoke that it’s getting into the atmosphere and moving with the wind.

He said it’s difficult in that region to build a fire line to keep things safe and without rain or snow to put them out, it will continue to be an issue.

“And so even though they prioritize which ones to attack just like we do, they couldn’t catch them all and some of them are really big and what’s going to put them out is winter,” Christ said. “Now they’ll probably slow down at some point as they eventually get rainy weather and things like that.”

Christ says the National Forest Service does have firefighters in Canada working to help extinguish these fires, and they have been there for at least a month.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.