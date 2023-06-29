SIU leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders at one Heartland university call Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling concerning.

Chancellor Austin Lane said the university does not admit students based on their race.

He sent a note to all students after news of the SCOTUS ruling came out, saying that the ruling has no impact on Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Lane said they admit students based on their GPA. He said that is a higher predictor of success.

“Our institution here and our institution has been one that has been very open and welcoming to all students, particularly students of color. And so, again, we are a lot further along than some of the other institutions are in this regard because our admissions has never been based at least during the time I’ve been here on race,” Lane added.

Minority students make up 40 percent of enrollment at SIU Carbondale.

Lane said when they recruit students, they are choosing candidates that best fit the university.

Meanwhile, the university is using other ways to focus on diversity. They sent out a campus-wide survey last year asking students how SIU is handling issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Lane said the feedback they received from students showed the university is doing a good job.

SIU leaders said in a release on Thursday, they’ll work within all legal limits to keep advancing their mission focusing on anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion.

You can read the full statement below:

“Since 1978, the US Supreme Court has held that race may be considered, in addition to other factors in the admissions process, based on a “compelling interest” of fostering a diverse student body on college campuses which enhance the educational experience. Today the U.S. Supreme Court issued rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, twin cases that seek the prohibition of limited consideration of an applicant’s racial or ethnic background in the higher education admissions process. The court took action to say that colleges and universities may no longer use race as an express factor in admissions. “While the SIU System does not use race as a factor in undergraduate admissions decisions, our campus leaders are deeply concerned about the court’s decision. Today’s ruling coupled with similar decisions in several states across the country, may embolden critics of diversity and reverse generations of progress at colleges, universities and the nation. “The Southern Illinois University System (SIU) campuses are unified in our commitment to our System priority of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do. We share in the belief that an educational system that actively supports a diversity of students leads to more diverse thought and interaction on college campuses, which benefits all students. “In 2021, the SIU Board of Trustees took the bold move to declare that as a university system, it is anti-racist and would actively work towards developing and maintaining policies, behaviors and systems that enhance racial equity and promote positive and sustainable change for faculty, staff and students. It is based on this commitment to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion (ADEI) that the university cautions that decisions like the one just made by the court will have a cooling effect on equity and inclusion efforts as well as lead to widening gaps in college completion. “Fortunately for us in Illinois, these efforts have been very complementary to the policies and priorities of our statewide elected leaders, members of the state legislature and higher education policy leaders who have and will continue to make diversity a priority. “Despite this decision, the impact of which will continue to unfold, our goal will be to work within all legal limits to ensure our campuses are able to advance all mission-based ADEI goals and to promote the ideal that educational excellence depends on having institutions that condemn racism, promote diversity and inclusion and equitably focus on giving all students the tools they need to succeed in their college experience and beyond.”

