Heartland Votes

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Mount Vernon

The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm were identified in October 2022 after being reported...
The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm were identified in October 2022 after being reported dead in August 1951(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, will be buried in their hometown in July.

A native of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Malcolm was a member of Headquarters Company, Ninth Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Malcolm was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, when he was 23. Several Prisoners of War who returned in 1953 reported that Malcolm had been a POW who dies in August 1951 at POW Camp No. 5.

North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Camp No. 5, also known as Pyoktong, to the United Nations Command in 1954 during Operation Glory. However, Malcolm’s name did not appear on any transfer rosters, and was determined non-recoverable in October 1955.

In July 2018, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency planned to disinter 652 Korean War unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Malcolm was accounted for by the DPAA on October 25, 2022, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sgt. Malcolm will be interred on July 11 at the Beth Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles

Latest News

A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe.
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
Drone12: American Queen docks in Cape Girardeau
Drone12: Long line at Cape Splash as temps reach triple digits
With “feels like” temperatures nearing triple digits, people we talked with at Cape Splash say...
Long line at Cape Splash as people try to keep cool